Everybody knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it's obviously crucial that you make that meal as epic as possible. When it comes to oatmeal, you may spring for honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar to sweeten up your bowl, but have you ever considered other alternatives for a fresh take? Kyle Taylor, recipe developer and content creator at He Cooks, recommended adding some orange juice for both brightness and acidity. "It makes for a lighter, fruit-forward sweetness," he said. While perhaps not the first ingredient that comes to mind, OJ has even been used to elevate scrambled eggs, as well as a secret ingredient to upgrade banana bread. Additionally, he noted that the orange juice won't give the oatmeal as gooey a texture as honey or sugar can, so it's perfect for people who are looking for a smoother consistency.

While some recipes cook the oats in the orange juice (typically along with another liquid, like water or non-dairy milk — dairy may curdle in citrus after all), Taylor recommended using it as a finishing touch by stirring it into your oatmeal towards the end of the cooking process instead. When deciding on how much to use, you'll want to start with a smaller amount, depending on how much oatmeal you're making. It's best to begin with just about a tablespoon or two in order to see how you like it, but feel free to use less (or more!) to ensure you get just the right taste and texture.