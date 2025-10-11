When Making Casserole, The Correct Baking Dish Plays A Major Role

While ceramic dishes come in a variety of sizes, Vicki Hadley suggested opting for a 9-by-13 dish for your casserole, noting that it's the size most often used in recipes. "It has enough space for even cooking and the right depth for the sauce to bubble and thicken," she said. "Just be careful not to overfill the dish." She also mentioned this is particularly crucial for dishes that contain rice. "A smaller pan can cause the crowded rice to steam instead of bake, leaving it undercooked or uneven," Hadley said.

Once you've used your ceramic baking dish, you'll want to clean it with care. Always allow the dish to come to room temperature before attempting to wash it. Not only does it prevent the possibility of burning your hands, but it also helps to avoid potentially damaging the dish, which could crack if it's exposed to cold water while still hot. Then, when ready to wash, skip abrasive cleaners or tools — your typical dish detergent and a sponge will be sufficient. Finally, if you're stuck with a dish that needs some deep cleaning, don't waste time (and potentially scratch the dish) by putting in the elbow grease to scrub it off. You can simply fill the dish with soap and water and leave it for a while, or try using Bar Keepers Friend – it's the perfect cleaner for restoring the bottom of pans that have been burnt.