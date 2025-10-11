Ree Drummond's Lighter Twist On Tuna Noodle Casserole Will Have You Coming Back For Seconds

The classic tuna casserole, featuring a great brand of canned tuna, noodles, a saucy concoction, and a crunchy topping, is definitely yummy as is — but undeniably heavy. For a much lighter and fresher meal, take a page from Ree Drummond — the Pioneer Woman herself — and transform it into a chilled tuna pasta salad. By using only one cooked component — the pasta — and keeping the tuna and vegetables cold, you turn a traditional, rich baked dish into a bright, substantial side or main course. While Drummond uses shell-shaped pasta, any medium-sized options like elbow pasta or orecchiette would also work.

The best part about tuna pasta salad is that it's endlessly customizable. Drummond incorporates plenty of fresh veggies like crunchy red bell pepper for a subtle, sweet flavor, crisp celery, and zesty onion. Further personalize your lightened casserole by mixing in corn to provide a super-sweet burst of flavor, or try the fire-roasted kind for bits of charred notes throughout the salad. Or maybe you want a spicy flavor? If so, tiny bits of chopped jalapeños can impart a bit of heat — and if you toss in some black beans and cilantro, you'll have a Southwestern-inspired pasta salad twist. Another delicious idea is to stir in some chopped bacon; it gives the dish a smoky, salty crunch that enhances its taste. To use up summertime tomatoes, toss in some halved cherry tomatoes for a burst of juicy acidity.