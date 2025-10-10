Here's When You Should Plant Those Leftover Pumpkin Seeds

They might be most closely associated with Halloween, but pumpkins are an underrated all-around culinary powerhouse. They perfectly capture the flavors of fall, being most in season from September to December, and with canned pumpkin, you can enjoy them all year round — whether that's in a pumpkin spice espresso martini or a fall-inspired banana bread. It doesn't matter if you're carving a spooky jack-o'-lantern, making a cozy, hearty soup, or baking a Thanksgiving pumpkin pie — preparing pumpkin gets messy. Anyone who's scooped one out knows the chaos of stringy pulp and seeds, with a standard pumpkin containing hundreds of them. But instead of tossing those seeds, there's a better use for them. To find out more, Food Republic consulted Angelika Zaber, lawn care specialist and gardening expert, who explained how pumpkin seeds can actually be planted.

"The best time to sow pumpkin seeds depends on whether you want to start them indoors first or wait a little bit longer and plant them directly outside," Zaber told us. "Indoor sowing can be done as early as mid-April. For outdoor sowing, it is better to wait until late May or early June." Pumpkin seeds thrive in warmth, and their seeds need warm soil to germinate and grow, with cold soil causing them to rot. When you sow seeds indoors, they get a head start in a warmer, controlled environment, while outdoor planting should wait until after the frost, when the soil and air are reliably warmer. A great approach is to begin growing your seedlings indoors, then transfer them outside once the weather conditions are more amiable.