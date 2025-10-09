The Ratio You Should Know For The Best Canned Peaches

Canning peaches is relatively forgiving when it comes to the liquid you use. According to ​​Cassie Johnston, recipe developer at Wholefully and Ball Canning Ambassador for three years, water, simple syrup, or fruit juice can all work. You could also use maple syrup or honey if you prefer, but she explained that it will muddle the color and texture of the fruit. "My favorite for preserving color, texture, and still keeping it relatively [low in sugar] is a light syrup made with a ratio of 2 cups granulated sugar to 5 cups water," she said to Food Republic in an exclusive interview. This is her favorite as she mentioned that it keeps the peaches firm while also preserving their bright, vibrant color.

Once canned, your peaches will retain their quality for at least a year if stored properly, although some have reported canned peaches being good far beyond that (as in, forever). According to Johnston, the more sugar you use in the canning liquid, the longer the peaches will last. "With heavy syrup (a ratio of 4 cups sugar to 5 cups water), you can go years without seeing any reduction in quality."

Depending on whether you use a light versus heavy syrup, the peaches can be used differently. For example, Johnston said that heavy syrup peaches are good for dessert, like making a quick three-ingredient cobbler. You could even throw them on the grill for an unexpected upgrade. On the flip side, peaches canned in a light syrup can be incredible as snacks or to enjoy for breakfast. Johnston said, "I love putting them on top of oatmeal in the winter for a little taste of summer!"