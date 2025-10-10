Should You Defrost Chicken Thighs Before Cooking Them?

If you have chicken thighs in the freezer, you may be wondering if it's totally necessary to defrost them before cooking. To find out, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. According to Stevens, you can cook your chicken from frozen (so long as the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit), but you may not get the most ideal result. "Frozen thighs don't brown well, seasonings don't stick, and marinades don't soak in," she explains. Similarly, it's harder to achieve crispy skin when cooking skin-on thighs from frozen, although using an air fryer can help.

Your best bet is to defrost the thighs. Stevens recommends thawing them overnight in the fridge, preferably on a plate to catch any liquids. When doing so, it's best to plan ahead, as it's a slow thawing process that can take up to two days, depending on how large the chicken is. If you're short on time, don't panic: You can still thaw them relatively quickly.

"The method I use most is to transfer them to an airtight plastic bag and submerge [them] in cold water (sometimes I weigh them down to stay under)," Stevens says. "Change the water every 30 minutes until they're thawed." However, this method can take up to three hours or more, also depending on how large the chicken is. It may not be the best method for a big batch, as you won't be able to change the water overnight.