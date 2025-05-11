The Dangerous Mistake People Make When Defrosting Chicken

When you need to defrost chicken, it can be tempting to pick quick and easy methods. Leaving it out on the counter is certainly faster and more convenient than remembering to transfer it to the fridge the night before, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's safe.

While a mistake everyone makes with raw meat is failing to store it at a food-safe temperature, thawing chicken at room temperature is particularly dangerous. Raw chicken should never reach above 40 degrees Fahrenheit unless it's in the process of cooking to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the recommended temperature to kill bacteria and parasites. If it spends more than two hours outside of a 40-degree Fahrenheit environment, you run the risk of bacteria multiplying and contaminating your food. Even if you cook it to the recommended temperature, there may still be a risk of bad taste or unappealing texture.

Keep in mind that chicken doesn't thaw uniformly. The exterior thaws first and invariably reaches a higher temperature than the still-frozen interior, so it could develop more bacteria before the center even defrosts. Plus, there's always a risk of cross-contamination when you leave raw meat on the counter. While your chicken thaws, it could potentially leave bacteria on your kitchen's surfaces — or even your food if it comes into contact with it. While the safest way to thaw meat is to leave it in the fridge until it's ready, there are other ways to defrost chicken when you're in a bit of a hurry.