This Chicken Chain Was Big In The '80s But Has Nearly Vanished Today
Times change, and restaurants come and go. While new eateries are enticing, it's reasonable to mourn the discontinued fast food chains you wish still existed. After all, many consider the 1980s a fast food golden era: Chains rapidly expanded, innovated new dishes, and marketed like never before. On the West Coast, a major player in the poultry scene was Pioneer Chicken.
Started in Los Angeles in 1961, the retailer really hit its stride in the late '70s and early '80s. In 1977, Muhammad Ali advertised its release of Pioneer Strips — the chain's take on chicken strips — and four years later, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar kicked off sales of its Fish n' Chips meal. The chain appeared in popular television shows like "Full House" and in music videos like "Rhythm of the Night," cementing its cultural zeitgeist. And to back up its fashionable status, people loved the food. By 1989, Pioneer Chicken had expanded to over 250 stores, with an especially large presence in Los Angeles.
Unfortunately, the good times didn't last long. Financial troubles began to surface, leading the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 1988 to reorganize its debts. However, the restructuring efforts failed, and by 1991, the company faced a second major bankruptcy crisis and shuttered several locations. The end came in 1993, when the chain was bought out by Popeyes' parent company, AFC Enterprises, which set out to convert the Pioneer outlets into its own brand. By 1996, only two Pioneer Chicken stores remained in operation — both of which still function today.
Several Pioneer Chicken locations still operate today
To sample a bite of Pioneer Chicken's storied past, head to the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Bell Gardens and Boyle Heights. The latter location, especially, is dedicated to maintaining its historic flair, featuring original decor and a gallery wall full of memorabilia. Customers love the food — the chain employs a unique batter style for its fried chicken, and sides like its signature buttermilk biscuits and mashed potatoes hit the spot. To top it off, you can even pour yourself a cup of creamsicle-flavored Orange Bang for an added nostalgic dose.
You'll also find a spin-off of the concept operating in Indonesia under the name California Fried Chicken. Originally starting as internationally franchised Pioneer Chicken locations, the chain shifted to independent ownership in 1989. Today, over 250 California Fried Chicken joints exist, offering fried chicken served with rice, as well as burgers, fries, and spaghetti dishes — a deviation from Pioneer Chicken's original offerings.
So despite the long odds, Pioneer Chicken never truly disappeared. The brand's two remaining joints in Los Angeles serve as living museums, preserving the spirit and setting of the cultural heart of the '80s fast-food golden era. If you love sampling the best fried chicken chains, this is one relic worth tracking down.