No Ice Pack? Keep Your Lunch Chill With This Kitchen Essential

Packing a lunch is a great way to save money on food during the workweek. The downside to bringing in lunch from home is that if you have a long commute or if your work is somewhere that doesn't have a shared refrigerator, your options can really be limited. This is especially the case if you don't have a good lunchbox. Even though we are no longer in the days of lunch boxes made of metal, some lunch boxes can still struggle to keep food cool. That's why many people stick ice packs in their lunch bags to preserve food. But if you don't have an ice pack, don't worry. All you need is a (brand new) sponge and a ziplock bag, and you have a DIY ice pack.

To make your at-home ice pack, first, get a bowl and fill it with water. Then, get your sponge and submerge it in water. Give it a few minutes for the sponge to fully absorb, and then place the soaked sponge in a ziplock and freeze it overnight. The next day, you will have the perfect little ice pack replica to pop in the bottom of your lunch box.