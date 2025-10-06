Is It Safe To Heat Leftovers In Takeout Containers In The Microwave? Here's What To Know

You're hungry, you've just come home with your favorite takeout, and you're tempted to pop it straight into the microwave, container and all. After all, it seems easier and faster to do it this way rather than dumping everything into a clean bowl and dirtying dishes that you'll just have to wash later. Before you hit "Start," it's worth pausing for a second, because not all takeout containers are designed to handle the heat. (And on that note, there are some other things that you're probably putting in the microwave that you never should.)

Food experts and scientists caution that some incompatible plastics — including polystyrene, BPA, and DEHP — can melt, warp, or leach unwanted compounds under high heat, which may affect both your meal and your health. The quality and design of the container, the type of food, and how long you microwave it for all have an impact. That being said, you don't have to throw away the plastics; you can use them in the garden instead to plant seedlings.