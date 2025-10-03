Give Your Pizza Fall Flair With This Nutty Fruit

Whether you're looking for ways to elevate frozen pizza or whip up a truly unique original creation, Robert Garvey, founder and pizzaiolo of Robert's Pizza and Dough Co., has a suggestion. One creamy, nutty fall favorite is an exceptional topping, pairing well with classic ingredients while still standing out from the crowd.

"Butternut squash is a quintessential fall vegetable, and using fresh, seasonal produce is one of the easiest ways to elevate a pizza," says Garvey. "Its natural sweetness and earthy richness bring warmth and depth to each bite, making it an ideal topping during the autumn harvest season." Pizza so often relies on meat and cheese for its richness, guaranteeing a hearty, satisfying meal that won't disappoint. But by mixing things up with butternut squash, you either get a double dose of post-meal satisfaction or can eschew meats for a high-quality vegetarian option.

"We love to slow-roast the squash," Garvey continues. "Before roasting, we brush it with a touch of maple syrup, which enhances its caramelization and brings out its natural sweetness. This preparation gives the squash a tender texture." Butternut squash cooks best in the oven, cut side down, but its naturally neutral flavor lends itself well to all varieties of seasonings. This allows you to pair it with just about any topping, any specialty crust, and all sorts of pizza sauces that shamelessly break flavor traditions, such as a bright pesto or a smoky chipotle cream.