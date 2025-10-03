Give Your Pizza Fall Flair With This Nutty Fruit
Whether you're looking for ways to elevate frozen pizza or whip up a truly unique original creation, Robert Garvey, founder and pizzaiolo of Robert's Pizza and Dough Co., has a suggestion. One creamy, nutty fall favorite is an exceptional topping, pairing well with classic ingredients while still standing out from the crowd.
"Butternut squash is a quintessential fall vegetable, and using fresh, seasonal produce is one of the easiest ways to elevate a pizza," says Garvey. "Its natural sweetness and earthy richness bring warmth and depth to each bite, making it an ideal topping during the autumn harvest season." Pizza so often relies on meat and cheese for its richness, guaranteeing a hearty, satisfying meal that won't disappoint. But by mixing things up with butternut squash, you either get a double dose of post-meal satisfaction or can eschew meats for a high-quality vegetarian option.
"We love to slow-roast the squash," Garvey continues. "Before roasting, we brush it with a touch of maple syrup, which enhances its caramelization and brings out its natural sweetness. This preparation gives the squash a tender texture." Butternut squash cooks best in the oven, cut side down, but its naturally neutral flavor lends itself well to all varieties of seasonings. This allows you to pair it with just about any topping, any specialty crust, and all sorts of pizza sauces that shamelessly break flavor traditions, such as a bright pesto or a smoky chipotle cream.
How to build the perfect butternut squash pizza
Most folks love a creamy, sweet squash, and Robert Garvey's method of roasting it with maple syrup is so common because it is oh-so good. While some may like a sprinkle of cayenne or a dusting of black pepper, keeping butternut squash simple and leaning on its natural taste is a great way to give yourself more pairing options for toppings.
"For a balanced and flavorful combination, we pair the roasted squash with our house-made fennel sausage, stracciatella, and toasted walnuts," says Garvey. "Once the pizza comes out of the oven, we finish it with a drizzle of honey and a touch of Calabrian pepper oil." Pork loves sugar, so sausage is a no-brainer pairing with butternut squash, but pancetta and guanciale are great options if you want some extra saltiness. Fennel's powerful, back-of-your-nose aroma helps cut through any overt sweetness, even in small amounts, and is one of the most classic pizza toppings.
Stracciatella, shredded and moist young mozzarella, melts beautifully and gives even butternut squash's creaminess a run for its money, but any high-moisture, mild cheese works well. A bit of honey is perfect for folks with an extra sweet tooth, especially floral varieties that complement the fennel. Paired with the bright fruitiness of Calabrian pepper oil, all these toppings create a dynamite combination of complementary textures, tastes, and aromas that will leave you begging for one more slice.