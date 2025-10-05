Here's Exactly Where Your Kitchen Backsplash Should End

Originally designed to protect the walls behind sinks or stoves from water, grease, and food spills, backsplashes have evolved into a distinct design element, adding visual interest and framing the kitchen space. Once you've chosen your backsplash material, the next question is how far you want it to extend. While the first backsplashes were only a few inches high, we're now seeing some that continue all the way to the ceiling. To gain some insight, Food Republic spoke with Melissa Osinga of Revision Design/Remodeling in Charlotte, North Carolina, who says, "The beauty of kitchen design is that outside of local code requirements for safety, there aren't a lot of strict rules for how the space should look." This flexibility extends to backsplash height, allowing people to choose the look that best suits their space.

That said, when determining where to end a backsplash, several factors should be considered, including whether there are cabinets overhead and the overall vibe you're going for. Ideally, the backsplash should create visual flow. "We often see backsplashes go from the countertop all the way up to the bottom of wall cabinetry," says Osinga. Ending the backsplash here creates visual cohesion and makes the room appear larger. Conversely, ending a backsplash midway between the counter and the bottom of the cabinets creates a messy, unfinished look that disrupts the space's flow.