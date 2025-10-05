This Once-Popular Sandwich Meat Didn't Stand The Test Of Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Head to the deli counter, and tasty tubed meats entice in many forms. Most often, customers grab reliable options like mortadella, salami, or smoked turkey (one of the least-processed options) for sandwich construction, without a second thought. Yet, the offerings in this fridge come and go, with some becoming completely phased out over time.

Take the pimento loaf, for example. A now seldom-seen processed meat, this unique sandwich filling is colored with pepper and often pickle specks inside a soft, cured pork-beef base — not too dissimilar to what bologna is made of. The flavor's salty, sweet, and tangy, oftentimes with a dose of spices like paprika, onion, and mustard powder. Subsequently, the cured cut's a great candidate for a sandwich filling, oftentimes paired with cheese and served with pickles on the side.

The foodstuff undoubtedly harkens back to the previous century, but precisely when this variety left the spotlight is unknown. Most likely, the foodstuff started to fall alongside bologna in the 1980s, when the fat and sodium content troubled consumers — though some on Reddit posit that COVID was the final nail in the coffin. Today, a few manufacturers still craft the meat — you can even purchase the Field Brand online — but it's no longer a deli counter staple. So next time you're shopping for sandwiches, look out for the meat to try a bite from the past.