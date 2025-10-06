The Simplest Macaroni Dish Ever Has Pasta And This One Canned Ingredient
While a trying time for those who lived it, the Great Depression brought about countless ingenious recipes, like the Depression-era cake we don't often see anymore — wacky cake — or the wild sandwich combo that's been retired for decades: peanut butter and mayo. Yet, it also produced recipes that are still loved today, including an enduring dish your Grandma might have made: macaroni and tomatoes.
According to executive chef Matt Harding, chief innovation officer at Piada Italian Street Food, the dish was (and still is) most popular in the American South and Appalachian region, "where it fit the ethos of 'poor man's cooking' — resourceful, deeply satisfying meals made quickly from pantry staples." In its simplest form, it consists of three ingredients: your pasta of choice (although elbow macaroni is traditional), your favorite brand of canned tomatoes, and butter (though lard was also sometimes used).
Harding explains that the dish originated with Italian immigrants who combined pasta with canned tomatoes, as fresh ones weren't always widely available. Once the Great Depression hit in the late 1920s, Harding explains that the dish "became common among working-class families" thanks to its shelf-stable ingredients.
How to make this dish your own
One of the most exciting things about this dish is that you can incorporate whatever additions you like to give it your own spin. This could mean following Matt Harding's tip of sauteing some onions and garlic for more depth and sweetness, or using some extra virgin olive oil in place of butter for a more robust flavor. Similarly, you can use bacon grease as the fat component, letting the canned tomatoes simmer in it before adding the macaroni to give the dish a smokier undertone.
If you want a nod to Italian cuisine, Harding recommends finishing with a bit of Parmigiano Reggiano or Pecorino Romano for a salty note. For more richness, you might try other additions like sun-dried tomatoes for a sweet and tangy layer, or chopped pepperoncini or hot cherry peppers for some heat. If you'd like to turn it into a hearty one-pot meal, Harding suggests adding "a small amount of crumbled sausage or ground beef ... but keep the sauce-to-pasta ratio loose and brothy to honor the original style." Finally, don't forget you can experiment with different varieties of canned tomatoes, whether it's fire-roasted for smokiness, diced with green chiles, habanero peppers, or even some Mexican-style versions with lime juice and cilantro.