The Simplest Macaroni Dish Ever Has Pasta And This One Canned Ingredient

While a trying time for those who lived it, the Great Depression brought about countless ingenious recipes, like the Depression-era cake we don't often see anymore — wacky cake — or the wild sandwich combo that's been retired for decades: peanut butter and mayo. Yet, it also produced recipes that are still loved today, including an enduring dish your Grandma might have made: macaroni and tomatoes.

According to executive chef Matt Harding, chief innovation officer at Piada Italian Street Food, the dish was (and still is) most popular in the American South and Appalachian region, "where it fit the ethos of 'poor man's cooking' — resourceful, deeply satisfying meals made quickly from pantry staples." In its simplest form, it consists of three ingredients: your pasta of choice (although elbow macaroni is traditional), your favorite brand of canned tomatoes, and butter (though lard was also sometimes used).

Harding explains that the dish originated with Italian immigrants who combined pasta with canned tomatoes, as fresh ones weren't always widely available. Once the Great Depression hit in the late 1920s, Harding explains that the dish "became common among working-class families" thanks to its shelf-stable ingredients.