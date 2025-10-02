Kiid Coffee: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
You may typically envision a hydrating glass of orange juice or apple juice on the table next to a kiddo's morning oatmeal, cereal, or fluffy stack of pancakes. But an entrepreneurial father-son team from Alpharetta, Georgia, had a new idea for a morning sip for children: flavored lattes. They were so excited about the concept that they took it all the way to "Shark Tank" less than a year after starting their company, looking for a potential investment.
On March 7, 2025, David Sanborn and his eight-year-old son Ethan appeared on the popular show to pitch their Kiid Coffee to the Sharks. Branded as the "world's first coffee for kids," Kiid Coffee boasts less caffeine than a cup of decaf, no sugar, and four grams of prebiotic fiber. It also contains over a dozen vitamins and minerals and comes in three flavors — vanilla, chocolate, and caramel (with the latter being Ethan's personal favorite). Each can be mixed with water, milk, or a dairy alternative, as the product is 100% vegan.
David explained to the Sharks that the inspiration for the product came primarily from Ethan's love of sneaking sips of his coffee. However, the inclusion of the vitamins and minerals was also thanks to Ethan. In prior years, the young Kiid Coffee founder had broken each of his legs on separate occasions, which was ultimately determined to be the result of a nutrient deficiency. Through Kiid Coffee, they could provide a tasty way to start the day while ensuring that children were also getting valuable nutrients.
What happened to Kiid Coffee on Shark Tank?
After the dad-and-son duo introduced themselves, Ethan launched the pitch, requesting $50,000 for a 5% stake in the company. After a brief rundown of the product's benefits, each of the Sharks — Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Daniel Lubetzky (the founder of Kind Snacks) — sampled the flavors and gave overwhelmingly positive feedback.
As questions about the company began, David Sanborn shared that their sales were primarily direct-to-consumer and via Amazon. Ethan was able to detail costing: The product was being sold for $14 and cost $3.50 to make. He also revealed that they'd made $75,000 in sales since launching in 2024. Initially, Cuban announced that while everything about the product was appealing, the company's infancy was his reason for bowing out of offering an investment. However, after David mentioned that they were seeing success selling the coffee in coffee shops, Cuban appeared to reconsider, walking back his previous statement. Then, O'Leary made an offer of $50,000 for a 30% stake, while Greiner and Cuban made a joint offer of $50,000 for 20%. Meanwhile, Lubetzky also offered $50,000 for 20%.
With three offers on the table, Ethan attempted to negotiate $50,000 for 10%. Lubetzky then compromised with $50,000 for 20% and another 5% in stock options if David went full time with the business (rather than his current part-time status). O'Leary countered with $50,000 for 15%. Ultimately, after a father-son chat, the two accepted Lubetzky's offer.
Kiid Coffee After Shark Tank
After David and Ethan Sanborn appeared on "Shark Tank," Kiid Coffee was featured just days later in a CNBC article that detailed their pitch as well as background on the company, including how they developed the products. By April, they had produced a video with paid actors, and by August the brand could be found in upwards of 150 retail stores.
Additionally, in a TikTok posted the day after the show aired, David and Ethan thanked Daniel Lubetzky for his investment and shared that they had thousands of orders to pack and ship — a surge likely fueled by the show's massive exposure, a common phenomenon for "Shark Tank" alums. Several commenters mentioned that the brand was sold out, which Kiid Coffee confirmed in at least one reply, while noting more would be available soon. Other commenters were so enthusiastic about the product that they requested it be sold overseas in countries like Belgium, Qatar, Germany, and Australia.
Is Kiid Coffee still in business?
Kiid Coffee is still going strong, selling all three flavors on its website, as well as a variety pack. You can even get a branded cup. The powdered product comes in bags of either 12 or 30 servings, and if you purchase two or more, there's a 15% discount.
The brand also has an ongoing presence on social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, with entertaining videos featuring Ethan and his family as well as creative suggestions for using Kiid Coffee, like making popsicles or overnight oats. There are numerous positive customer reviews and frequent nods to the business' mission of teaching children about entrepreneurship.
An August 15, 2025 post on Facebook indicated that Kiid Coffee is now a $1 million-a-year company, and on September 30, 2025, Ethan and David posted that they were attending the Clover x "Shark Tank" Summit, where they were meeting and learning alongside other entrepreneurs.
What's next for Kiid Coffee and its founders?
It's fair to assume that Ethan and David Sanborn aren't dropping out of the business anytime soon. In fact, it seems they are scaling to meet demand. As of October 2025, Kiid Coffee is shipped to locations within the United States. However, overseas enthusiasts have reason to be hopeful — the website indicates that the company is exploring ways to make the product available internationally.
As for other changes, Kiid Coffee has suggested it may expand its flavor options; the company told the New York Post that seasonal possibilities like mint-mocha or s'mores could be on the horizon as soon as October 2025 (both flavors that Ethan described as "sooo good"). The brand has also teased the possibility of branching into fruity drinks or teas. And while we wait to see what comes next, there's always time to experiment with new ways to enjoy the current offerings; who's up for a kid-friendly, luxurious affogato?