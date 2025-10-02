Kiid Coffee: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

You may typically envision a hydrating glass of orange juice or apple juice on the table next to a kiddo's morning oatmeal, cereal, or fluffy stack of pancakes. But an entrepreneurial father-son team from Alpharetta, Georgia, had a new idea for a morning sip for children: flavored lattes. They were so excited about the concept that they took it all the way to "Shark Tank" less than a year after starting their company, looking for a potential investment.

On March 7, 2025, David Sanborn and his eight-year-old son Ethan appeared on the popular show to pitch their Kiid Coffee to the Sharks. Branded as the "world's first coffee for kids," Kiid Coffee boasts less caffeine than a cup of decaf, no sugar, and four grams of prebiotic fiber. It also contains over a dozen vitamins and minerals and comes in three flavors — vanilla, chocolate, and caramel (with the latter being Ethan's personal favorite). Each can be mixed with water, milk, or a dairy alternative, as the product is 100% vegan.

David explained to the Sharks that the inspiration for the product came primarily from Ethan's love of sneaking sips of his coffee. However, the inclusion of the vitamins and minerals was also thanks to Ethan. In prior years, the young Kiid Coffee founder had broken each of his legs on separate occasions, which was ultimately determined to be the result of a nutrient deficiency. Through Kiid Coffee, they could provide a tasty way to start the day while ensuring that children were also getting valuable nutrients.