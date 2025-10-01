Why Germany Is Eating Pudding With A Peculiar Utensil

In this social media age, some truly strange trends tend to go viral online, circling the globe and drawing participants by the thousands before being replaced by the next strange phenomenon. In 2024, for instance, a viral candied fruit trend sent people to the hospital. Other internet crazes are no less odd but don't result in harm — they merely publicize things like unusual food combinations, such as turning ice cream into bread or mixing Dr. Pepper with pickles. Right now, a very unique social media phenomenon that began in Germany is spreading in Europe and starting to appear in the United States, as well. Its simple and innocuous premise is eating pudding with an atypical utensil: a fork.

Called "pudding mit gabel," which is German for "pudding with fork," the trend prompts people to gather together and ... eat pudding with a fork. "This, to me, is peak German humor," one TikToker said of the movement. "There's no deeper meaning to it. It is pure absurdism. And, yet, it is so funny, and it brings people together."

The practice, which has also been referred to as a pudding flash mob, draws participants to attend public pudding meet-ups, where attendees sit in large groups to eat their treats with forks instead of the traditional spoon. The gatherings begin with a ritualistic tapping of forks on pudding cups in preparation to dig in, followed by a group countdown to pudding time. Then, everyone present eats their pudding as they chat with other participants.