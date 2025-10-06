The Absolute Best Campbell's Chunky Soup Is Hearty, Balanced, And High-Protein

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once the weather starts cooling down, everyone's looking for a tasty, go-to comforting soup recipe. But while a long simmer is sometimes on the docket, occasionally you want a meal that's quick yet doesn't skimp on taste. That's why Food Republic tasted and ranked each soup can from Campbell's Chunky line-up. The verdict? Campbell's Chunky Hearty Beef and Barley was the clear winner.

What set this flavor apart for our taste tester was the variety of textures in the soup, but its savory, salty beef stock that's made from cooked meat and veggies, and then concentrated for maximum flavor, makes it incredibly sippable. According to Campbell's, many of the veggies you'll find in the can "are grown on farms [it trusts] in North America." You can expect bites of earthy carrots, starchy potatoes, tender celery, bright peas, and sweet corn for a well-rounded experience that pairs perfectly with the melt-in-your-mouth pieces of beef, along with the chewy barley that provides a satisfying bite rather than a mushy noodle.

Plus, there's also no denying that this soup packs a hearty punch, boasting a whopping 20 grams of protein per can — that's 9 grams per serving. Pair the dish with sweet, warm rolls (with lots of butter) to really soak up all the beefy goodness.