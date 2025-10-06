The Absolute Best Campbell's Chunky Soup Is Hearty, Balanced, And High-Protein
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once the weather starts cooling down, everyone's looking for a tasty, go-to comforting soup recipe. But while a long simmer is sometimes on the docket, occasionally you want a meal that's quick yet doesn't skimp on taste. That's why Food Republic tasted and ranked each soup can from Campbell's Chunky line-up. The verdict? Campbell's Chunky Hearty Beef and Barley was the clear winner.
What set this flavor apart for our taste tester was the variety of textures in the soup, but its savory, salty beef stock that's made from cooked meat and veggies, and then concentrated for maximum flavor, makes it incredibly sippable. According to Campbell's, many of the veggies you'll find in the can "are grown on farms [it trusts] in North America." You can expect bites of earthy carrots, starchy potatoes, tender celery, bright peas, and sweet corn for a well-rounded experience that pairs perfectly with the melt-in-your-mouth pieces of beef, along with the chewy barley that provides a satisfying bite rather than a mushy noodle.
Plus, there's also no denying that this soup packs a hearty punch, boasting a whopping 20 grams of protein per can — that's 9 grams per serving. Pair the dish with sweet, warm rolls (with lots of butter) to really soak up all the beefy goodness.
How to buy, customize, and enjoy this top-rated soup
Beyond Food Republic rating Campbell's Chunky Hearty Beef and Barley as one of the best, the soup also has plenty of rave reviews from others. Customers from Jewel Osco called it "very tasty" and "satisfying to the appetite," while shoppers at Target described it as "perfect for [a] winter dinner" and "flavorful."
With all these glowing reviews, nourishing ingredients, and protein, it makes sense to load up during soup season — but don't let that stop you from making it your own. It's great straight out of the can, if you want to boost its protein content even more, consider incorporating a serving of your favorite canned bean. Robust kidney beans or soft black beans can add another 15 grams per one-cup serving.
If you're interested in trying the soup for yourself, finding it is easy. You can stock up with a 12-can case on Amazon, or look for single cans at most large grocery chains such as Walmart, Kroger, and Target, often for around $2.50 to $3 a can.