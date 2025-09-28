How Often Should You Clean Your Microwave Filter?

The microwave is one of those kitchen appliances we use all the time, perhaps to reheat mashed potatoes, yesterday's takeout, or even cooking steak, but it often gets overlooked when it comes to cleaning, especially one out-of-sight component: the filter. Unlike countertop microwaves, which don't require filters, over-the-range microwaves do, as they double as ventilation systems for your stove. Usually found on the underside of your microwave, its role is to trap grease and food particles, so they don't recirculate into the air or build up, which would leave behind lingering odors and negatively impact how your microwave functions.

So how often should you clean this important component? To find out, Food Republic consulted Vanessa Ruiz, professional organizer at Sparkly Maid San Antonio. Her advice? "Clean microwave grease filters every three to six months, depending on frequency of cooking and microwave ventilation use. If you cook frequently or use your stovetop heavily, you may need to clean the filter on a monthly basis to reduce possible buildup of grease or oils. Charcoal filters in non-vented microwaves should be replaced instead of [cleaned], typically every six months, or sooner if smells stick around," Ruiz told us.

Over-the-range microwaves come in two types: vented and non-vented. Vented microwaves exhaust air outside the home, whereas non-vented microwaves push the filtered air back into the kitchen. Both types contain a grease filter, and some vented and most non-vented microwaves also include a charcoal filter that absorbs odors to prevent them from lingering in your kitchen.