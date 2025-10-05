Give Your Burger Some French Flair With Aldi's Reddit-Approved Buns

Ah, the glorious, delicious delights of a burger. You can take it in smash or regular patty format, use an alternative meat mix like chorizo and venison, or go completely vegan with lentils. Whatever you put inside, it'll taste good. But while so many fixate on properly layering their burgers, not many pay attention to the bun. Not that there's anything wrong with the classic pre-packaged brioche; just don't forget other mouth-watering potentials.

For instance, the Aldi Specially Selected Croissant Buns recently caught Reddit's attention for burgers. Combining the melt-in-your-mouth buttery notes of a croissant with the structure of a brioche, these lend the dish a distinctly French flair. The rich dairy flavor pairs great with French ingredients: think caramelized onions, some Dijon mustard, and perhaps even a slice of brie on top. And don't worry, the baked good won't fall apart into a flaky mess; users note the bread holds up well to moisture.

The buns are sold in a four-pack for around $4, and can be used for other dishes, too. "We love making bacon, egg and Gouda sandwiches [with them]," one Redditor enthused, though the croissant buns would also shine alongside ice cream for a Sicilian-style breakfast sandwich, or they could craft a mouth-watering ham and cheese. Talk about the potential from a single Aldi haul.