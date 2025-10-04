These Tinted Vintage Storage Jars Are Great Thrift Store Finds

Many jars and glass products end up in thrift stores because their original owners have no use for them anymore, and they tend to look like a remnant of yesteryear. The thing is, this latter point isn't necessarily a bad thing, and the Ball blue Mason jars are a case in point. These iconic tinted jars were only produced through 1937, so to get your hands on even one is really a jackpot. For some people, whole sets have been passed down through the generations, adding a pop of color throughout the house. If you stumble upon a few in the thrift stores, pick them up, as these rare finds are high-quality, durable, and stylish.

These jars have an aqua blue tint to them, but are still mostly transparent. The Ball company also produced them in other colors, and while blue is not a standard offering anymore, other vintage colors like rose are still available on the Ball website. Usually, the jars were solid glass with embossed features like logos or keywords. "Ideal" and "perfect" are the most common, but some rarer finds include "sanitary" and "special". They come in different shapes and varieties. Some are standard Mason jars with metal lids, others are Weck-style with glass lids connected to the rest of the jar by clamps (another vintage product making a comeback). Some collections even include small salt shakers and butter bells.