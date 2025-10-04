These Tinted Vintage Storage Jars Are Great Thrift Store Finds
Many jars and glass products end up in thrift stores because their original owners have no use for them anymore, and they tend to look like a remnant of yesteryear. The thing is, this latter point isn't necessarily a bad thing, and the Ball blue Mason jars are a case in point. These iconic tinted jars were only produced through 1937, so to get your hands on even one is really a jackpot. For some people, whole sets have been passed down through the generations, adding a pop of color throughout the house. If you stumble upon a few in the thrift stores, pick them up, as these rare finds are high-quality, durable, and stylish.
These jars have an aqua blue tint to them, but are still mostly transparent. The Ball company also produced them in other colors, and while blue is not a standard offering anymore, other vintage colors like rose are still available on the Ball website. Usually, the jars were solid glass with embossed features like logos or keywords. "Ideal" and "perfect" are the most common, but some rarer finds include "sanitary" and "special". They come in different shapes and varieties. Some are standard Mason jars with metal lids, others are Weck-style with glass lids connected to the rest of the jar by clamps (another vintage product making a comeback). Some collections even include small salt shakers and butter bells.
Incorporating blue Mason jars into your home
Given their elevated aesthetic, these jars have the unique feature of working equally well in a storage or decorative capacity. As far as storage goes, these jars are perfect for dry grains, snacks that lose their freshness once the bag is opened, and prepped meals. One of their original intentions was canning and preservation, and they can still fulfill that well today for any at-home pickling enthusiasts. Plus, pickling isn't always a glamorous process, so keeping them in pretty jars is a big benefit. As for non-food items, stationery and crafting materials can be kept organized this way, and you can even transform one into a fancy soap dispenser.
For decorative purposes, these jars are perfect. Their hue blends well in many common home color palettes, and they add a bit of brightness and interest to any space. They can be used as vases, and they especially make white flowers pop. One creative idea is to fill them with small white fairy lights, which will brighten up the room in the dark, and give the space a cozy blue glow.