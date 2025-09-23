You Don't Need A Fancy Soap Dispenser: Try This Mason Jar Hack Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are many mason jars hacks to take your dishes to the next level, why not use a hack to keep your dishes clean? Fancy soap dispensers are often expensive with few to no ways to repair them, but a simple mason jar and a couple household tools are all you need to make your own at home!

All you need is a mason jar, hole puncher, and soap pump to make your own dispenser with some leftover jars. While you could hack away at the thin metal of the lid with a safety knife, it's much safer to puncture it with a hole puncher instead. If the hole still isn't quite the right size, try using a pair of cuticle scissors to widen it or find a large nail of roughly the same circumference as your soap pump's tube. After that, all you have to do is fill the jar with soap, screw on the lid, then thread the pump through the hole.

If you find the pump is moving too much, there are other dollar store finds that can solve your problem. You can use hot glue to affix the pump to the lid or just twist several rubber bands underneath the lid to create an impromptu rubber gasket. While hot glue may be easier, the rubber band method is great for keeping the surface of the lid nice and clean looking, giving you a rustic and functional kitchen accent.