Reddit's Go-To Hotel Chain For Free Breakfast

When it comes to hotels, the free breakfast is a complete gamble. Unless you do research, it's hard to know whether you're walking into a gourmet spread with made-to-order dishes or settling for a sad continental lineup of prepackaged muffins and wilting fruit bowls. That's why, when travelers on Reddit weighed in, we paid attention, discovering that their go-to free breakfast is at Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Redditors consistently said Embassy Suites had the best free breakfast — it was the highest-voted comment by far. Although offerings vary by location, the hotel chain advertises a full breakfast complete with cooked-to-order omelets and regional favorites. Travelers confirmed this, raving about stations dedicated to both freshly made omelets and waffles. This allows you to get customized, piping-hot waffles — just don't commit the mistake of prepping the next customer's waffle. Aside from these, a typical Embassy Suites breakfast might feature cereals, pastries, breads, hashbrowns, oatmeal, fresh fruit, and yogurt. A hearty hot buffet also offers options like bacon, sausage, pancakes, or French toast. With beverages, we've seen staples like various juices, milk, and coffee. Basically, the works!

When visiting the Embassy Suites, bring your appetite and follow proper hotel breakfast buffet etiquette. However, don't get your hopes up. Although most customers say the quality is top-notch and the food tastes noticeably fresh, not every Embassy Suites lives up to the hype. The brand has a strong overall reputation, but some locations do fall short, and finding the best of the bunch requires a little research.