The Continental Breakfast: What It Is And Why Hotel Chains Serve It

If you've ever stayed in a hotel in the United States, you've likely encountered some form of the continental breakfast. Typically offered gratis as part of your stay, this buffet-style spread generally includes food items like breads and pastries, fresh fruit, yogurt, and beverages like coffee, tea, and juice. The fare also frequently extends to include things like do-it-yourself waffle stations, cold cereal dispensers and accompanying containers of milk, and the fixings for instant oatmeal.

Some simple reasons hotels favor the continental breakfast is it's inexpensive and easy to execute. Minimal prep is needed — the food items can be delivered to the facility ready to go. It also doesn't take a full kitchen staff to set out shelf-stable goods like muffins, bagels, doughnuts, apples, and bananas; to stock a small refrigerator with things like prepackaged yogurts; and to monitor automatic juice and hot water dispensers, refilling each as needed.

It's always psychologically satisfying as a patron to know you're getting something for free (even if you did technically pay for it). Though relatively low-cost and low-maintenance for a hotel, it's an enticement to travelers as well as a goodwill gesture.