The Traditionally Fried Mexican Dish You Should Cook In The Air Fryer

Few cuisines are quite as vibrant and flavorful as Mexican. Think smoky street tacos piled high with tender carnitas, slow-simmered pozole topped with sliced radishes and fresh cilantro, or tangy ceviche bursting with bright and fresh herby flavors. While it's all delicious, making restaurant-quality Mexican food at home can be time-consuming; you'll need overnight marinades, long simmering times, and there's bound to be plenty of clean-up. But if you're short on time or just want to whip something up quickly, there's one handy kitchen appliance that can get you restaurant-quality Mexican food in a fraction of the time: the air fryer. One standout dish to try is chile rellenos, which turn out perfectly crisp and flavorful with this method. To learn more, Food Republic consulted Yvette Marquez, author of the "Muy Bueno" cookbooks and founder of Muy Bueno.

Popularly believed to have originated in the Mexican city of Puebla and a major green flag for Mexican restaurant menus, chile rellenos is a dish featuring roasted peppers stuffed with cheese that's then dipped in an egg batter and traditionally pan-fried. According to Marquez, "I personally prefer the traditional pan-fried method, which creates a light, delicate exterior with just a hint of crisp. The air fryer is appealing to some cooks because it uses less oil and can still give the peppers a golden finish without being heavy." The choice between pan frying and air frying ultimately comes down to personal preference. Pan frying offers a more flavorful experience due to the batter absorbing the flavorful fats from the oil, whereas the no-oil air frying approach provides a lighter finish that requires less clean-up.