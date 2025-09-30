The Costco Breakfast Sandwich That's A Lot Like This Starbucks Fave

While most head to Starbucks for a caffeinating pick-me-up, lots of customers also come in with a Starbucks food order in mind. After all, items like their well-priced breakfast bites, wraps, and sandwiches come out quick and hit the spot. And an especially dependable favorite is their Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. Offering 21 grams of protein and 500 calories, it's a delicious morning option that's sure to keep hunger away well into the day.

If you're keen to enjoy the pragmatic breakfast option prepared at home, then head to Costco. Under their Kirkland Signature private label, the store sells a breakfast sandwich that's nearly indistinguishable. Also consisting of bacon, cheese and egg on a croissant, the food conveniently comes pre-cooked, with eight sandwiches to a box. Only the nutritional information gives away that it's not a one-to-one copy; this food offers 19 grams of protein and 390 calories per serving. So purchase a package, as well as Costco's Starbucks egg bites alternative and Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, and you can replicate the coffee shop experience all without leaving home.