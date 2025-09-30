Globally recognized as one of the most iconic and beloved examples of Italian cuisine, pizza is both a comfort food and a communal dining experience to share with friends or family. It's variations span the world, from the classic Neapolitan style, to inventive takes like Godzilla-inspired Japanese pizza chains where they serve it topped with shrimp and mayo. Yet despite its versatility, pizza rarely appears on the breakfast table. But if your a true pizza fan who wants that flavor morning, noon, and evening, there's a solution. Food Republic spoke to Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at Orlando Food Sales, who revealed, "Eggs alla pizzaiola is a classic way of bringing the flavors of the pizzeria to the breakfast table."

Loosely translated as "pizza-style eggs," this dish features eggs simmered in a tomato sauce reminiscent of marinara, then topped with mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Italian herbs such as basil and oregano. According to Tolomeo, "It delivers all the comforting flavors of pizza. Instead of a crust, the eggs become the foundation ... The result is familiar yet new because it tastes like pizza, but it eats like breakfast." By including signature pizza ingredients, but skipping the carb-heavy crust, eggs alla pizzaiola offers a lighter, morning-friendly alternative that won't leave you feeling weighed down at the start of your day. To finish it off, "A drizzle of Olitalia Extra Virgin Olive Oil at the end ties it together with that unmistakable richness," Tolomeo recommended.