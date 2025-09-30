Enjoy The Taste Of Pizza For Breakfast With This Italian Specialty
Globally recognized as one of the most iconic and beloved examples of Italian cuisine, pizza is both a comfort food and a communal dining experience to share with friends or family. It's variations span the world, from the classic Neapolitan style, to inventive takes like Godzilla-inspired Japanese pizza chains where they serve it topped with shrimp and mayo. Yet despite its versatility, pizza rarely appears on the breakfast table. But if your a true pizza fan who wants that flavor morning, noon, and evening, there's a solution. Food Republic spoke to Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at Orlando Food Sales, who revealed, "Eggs alla pizzaiola is a classic way of bringing the flavors of the pizzeria to the breakfast table."
Loosely translated as "pizza-style eggs," this dish features eggs simmered in a tomato sauce reminiscent of marinara, then topped with mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Italian herbs such as basil and oregano. According to Tolomeo, "It delivers all the comforting flavors of pizza. Instead of a crust, the eggs become the foundation ... The result is familiar yet new because it tastes like pizza, but it eats like breakfast." By including signature pizza ingredients, but skipping the carb-heavy crust, eggs alla pizzaiola offers a lighter, morning-friendly alternative that won't leave you feeling weighed down at the start of your day. To finish it off, "A drizzle of Olitalia Extra Virgin Olive Oil at the end ties it together with that unmistakable richness," Tolomeo recommended.
What ingredients are essential, and what can be substituted?
Italians are famously strict about keeping their recipes authentic, just look at the endless debates over pineapple on pizza. Italian cooking leans on simplicity, letting fresh, high-quality ingredients speak for themselves, so it makes sense that Italians don't want anyone tampering with their tried-and-true dishes. As Domenico Tolomeo explained, the secret to a perfect egga alla pizzaiola is simple, "At its core, the dish is about a few quality ingredients: good eggs, beautiful tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano."
When it comes to tomatoes, unless you're cooking with peak-season fresh ones (generally July through October), canned is your best bet because they're picked and preserved at the ripest, so they can often outshine their out-of-season fresh counterparts. For sauces, plum tomatoes are the gold standard, prized for their sweet flavor and meaty texture, factors which make them ideal for a rich and flavorful base. "Personally, I always start with Ciao Tomatoes because they're consistent and balanced," Tolomeo told us. He added, "Garlic, oregano, and basil give you that pizzeria profile." Fresh herbs provide the best aroma and flavor, but dried are perfectly capable for concentrated flavors you're in a pinch.
"At home, you can simply crack the eggs directly into the sauce instead of frying them separately," Tolomeo advised. This is the classical approach, and the result is a softer, poached egg reminiscent of Italy's eggs in purgatory.
What makes eggs alla pizzaiola special?
Eggs play an important and versatile role in Italian cuisine. From rich egg-based sauces like Roman carbonara, egg-based pastas like tagliatelle or pappardelle, to main courses like frittata, an Italian baked omelet that can be customized with countless fillings. As Domenico Tolomeo explained, most Italian egg dishes "tend to highlight the egg first and foremost. Eggs alla pizzaiola flips the script, the sauce carries the dish." This is what makes eggs alla pizzaiola so distinctive. By shifting focus away from the eggs themselves, the dish instead celebrates the bold and comforting flavors of tomato, herbs, and cheese simmered together. This is reminiscent of a simple spaghetti al pomodoro, with the eggs providing a satisfying base, allowing the flavors of the tomato sauce to shine. All in all, "It's heartier, more rustic, and it has that unmistakable "Sunday sauce" aroma, which makes it stand apart from simpler preparations. It's an egg dish with the soul of a pizza," Tolomeo explained.
To serve eggs alla pizzaiola to a high standard, "The key is presentation and restraint," Tolomeo told us. "Toast a few slices of bread, drizzle some extra virgin olive oil, grate Parmigiano Reggiano and garnish with basil for a beautiful restaurant worthy presentation. Serve everything straight from the pan at the table." For extra pizzazz and a boost of flavor, you could also sprinkle over some Calabrian chili flakes, or substitute the olive oil for some Italian-style chili oil.