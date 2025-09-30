Add One Ingredient To Any Dump Cake For Flavor Overload

Dump cakes are an easy-to-execute, old-timey dessert that have been a go-to for many years. The cake gets its weirdly iconic name from the method with which the ingredients are added — the components are simply dumped into a baking dish, no mixing required. Desserts don't get much easier, and taking dump cake's deliciousness over the top is a simple matter, too — just add cream cheese.

To get the inside scoop on this simple but scrumptious cake level-up, Food Republic spoke with Debi Morgan, founder and recipe developer of Quiche My Grits and Easy Party Dips. "First of all, a dump cake is an affordable and easy way to make dessert for your family," she shared. "It helps home cooks create a delicious dessert with very little prep and just a few ingredients. Adding cream cheese to the mix takes a regular dump cake from delicious to irresistible!"

The basic components of dump cake are pie filling, boxed cake mix, and butter (remember that some boxed cake mixes are better than others). The pie filling layer gets "dumped" in first, followed by the dry cake mix, and the butter gets layered on last (some recipes instruct melting the butter, while others call for pats of cold butter placed evenly over the cake mix). The addition of cream cheese makes the simple treat "creamy, luscious, and decadent," Morgan shared. "Once you add a cream cheese layer, you instantly add cheesecake to the recipe," she added.