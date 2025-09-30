'80s Kids Will Totally Recognize These Kitchen Countertops

The 1980s was a decade of distinctive styles. Parachute pants, acid-washed denim, bangle bracelets, and high-top sneakers were all the rage in the fashion world. In the design realm, features like glass block walls and wallpaper borders were everywhere. In circa-'80s kitchens, one pervasive feature that countless homes had was the tile countertop.

You know you were from the '80s if your childhood home had culinary surfaces covered with little ceramic squares — surfaces that seemed more at home in a bathroom shower than beneath your morning cereal bowl. You may have even enjoyed an old-school, no-longer-popular TV dinner atop a tiled kitchen island or breakfast bar. But, like those certain flavors of microwaveable meals, tile countertops went away for a reason.

While certain attributes made the surfaces popular for a time, they had distinct drawbacks that drove them out of fashion. Nowadays, if you try selling a home with tiled counters, you'll find it's not a feature that realtors will cite as an asset in a listing. Surfaces like quartz and marble are excellent for resale value, but tile definitely isn't.