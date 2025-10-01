10 Cute Reusable Water Bottles You Can Buy At Walmart
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing like taking a swig from your water bottle and feeling instantly refreshed. While there's a scientific reason why water tastes great when you're really thirsty, having a cute beverage container that sparks joy makes it that much more fun to stay hydrated throughout the day. Whether it's a metallic ombre finish, a fun pop of color, or a whimsical pattern that makes drinking water feel fun, the right water bottle can be a cute accessory that's an extension of your personal style.
In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, a good reusable water bottle should maintain your drink at the right temperature, prevent spills, and be easy to carry on the go. However, with so many designs and materials to choose from, selecting the perfect one can be overwhelming. For example, do you want a sleek bottle that fits seamlessly in your purse, a giant jug for hauling to the gym, or something in between? If you need a reason to stop refilling a single-use plastic water bottle that you've been carrying around in your bag or car, consider these stylish and functional alternatives from Walmart.
This bottle comes with a unique charm
If you're on the hunt for a cute yet practical water bottle, look no further than this Thyme & Table 26 fluid ounce checkered water bottle, available for $15, which features an adorable gold cowgirl charm. Made of durable stainless steel, this bottle features double-wall insulation that keeps your drink cool for up to 20 hours, along with an anti-condensation design to keep your hands dry. It comes in a variety of other gorgeous colors, such as glossy pink and moody purple, each with a unique charm.
This bottle features an easy-carry paracord handle
What immediately caught our eye with the TAL water bottle, which costs $15.96 and holds 24 fluid ounces, was its vibrant paracord handle, which pairs beautifully with the bold colors of the bottle, making it a breeze to carry from work, the gym, or wherever life may take you. Perfect for people on the go, it's made of durable yet lightweight stainless steel that keeps your water cool while being ultra-stylish.
This colorful bottle lets you sip or swig spill-free
For those seeking a colorful solution, you can't go wrong with this Owala FreeSip stainless steel water bottle, priced at $29.99. Featuring Owala's signature color-blocked style, this water bottle is available in a variety of color combinations that range from calm neutrals to vibrant orange. It's designed to allow you to sip through the built-in straw or swig through the wide-mouth opening without any spills.
This insulated bottle includes two leakproof lids
What makes the Iron Flask stainless steel water bottle in the color Aurora, which retails for $24.99 and holds 40 ounces, a standout isn't just its gorgeous metallic exterior, but the fact that it comes with not one, but two different lids — a straw lid and a spout lid — both of which are designed to be leak-resistant. It features double-walled vacuum insulation, which keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours, and a detachable paracord for easy transportation.
This cute, insulated bottle fits in a bag
We instantly fell in love with the gorgeous pastel ombre design of this Simple Modern 18 fluid ounce insulated stainless steel water bottle, priced at $18.97. Featuring a straw top and a handy push-button, this bottle is a smaller-sized option that's perfect for stashing in a purse or a child's backpack. In addition to being super cute, it has double-wall insulation that will keep your water cold for hours.
This bottle is ceramic-lined with unique patterns
The RTIC Outback bottle, which is available for $27.99 and holds 32 ounces, caught our eye for its gorgeous pale pink accent color and desert cactus pattern. Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, it features a leak-proof lid and a wide mouth that makes it easy to add ice. It's also ceramic-lined, which means you'll never have to worry about water tasting metallic.
This option is both a bottle and a thermos
This stainless steel water bottle from ThermoProof, priced at $18.95, serves double duty as a thermos, with double-walled insulation that makes it perfect for carrying water or your favorite hot beverage. Available in a variety of cute colors, such as pastel lime green, yellow, and pale pink, it features a straw lid with a safety lock and a dust cap for easy drinking.
This jug includes a carrying case and pouch
A large-capacity water bottle with its own carrying case? Yes, please. The Ello stainless steel jug, priced at $29.95, is a stylish 64 ounce water bottle that features a leak-proof lid and extended cold retention, keeping your drinks cool for up to 60 hours. Adorned in a pretty floral design, the machine-washable carrying case can be worn over the shoulder or cross-body and comes with a coordinating earbud pouch.
This glass bottle uses markers to track hydration
If you need motivation to stay hydrated by drinking water first thing in the morning, you can't go wrong with this MUKOKO glass motivational water bottle, available for $20.99. Made of BPA-free glass that withstands both icy and warm beverages, it has a silicone sleeve with time markers that remind you to drink water throughout the day.
This silicone bottle collapses for travel
If you hate carrying around an empty water bottle or want something you can use in a pinch, this Popdigito collapsible water bottle, priced at $9.99, is for you. Made of BPA-free silicone, it folds into a compact shape when not in use, making it perfect for stashing in a purse, travel bag, or backpack.