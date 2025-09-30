The Old-School Law That Required All Margarine To Be Pink

From farm-fresh egg labels that don't mean anything to a Georgia fried chicken law prohibiting the use of forks, history is packed with all sorts of weird rules about food. But among the strangest was an 1891 ruling in New Hampshire requiring that margarine be dyed pink.

When margarine first came to the US in 1870, it had established players in the dairy industry worried. It was a viable butter substitute and had great market appeal if it were dyed yellow rather than its natural white. Over time, 32 states banned the dyeing of margarine, but New Hampshire took the idea to a whole new level. In 1891, the state required that all margarine be dyed pink. Now, whether this was an attempt to make it clear to consumers that margarine was not butter or a collaboration with the dairy industry to make margarine unappealing is difficult to say definitively.

The effect of pink margarine was immediate, and many New Hampshire citizens stopped buying it. In 1898, the Supreme Court of New Hampshire finally struck down the law, citing pink's effect on customer appeal and upholding that margarine should simply remain its natural white. But this wouldn't be the last time seemingly odd laws around food production, selling, and service were passed, some of which persist well into the 2000s.