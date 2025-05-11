The Hilariously Unnecessary Fried Chicken Law That Was Actually Passed In Georgia
Weird laws are nothing new, especially when it comes to the culinary industry. Every state has its odd food laws, and sometimes they make sense. Such is the case in Colorado, where it's illegal to drink and ride a horse, as they're considered a non-motorized vehicle (obviously). However Georgia has a particularly odd one that specifically prohibits eating fried chicken with a fork. The law finds its origin in Gainesville, Georgia, where it was passed back in 1961. Since it isn't actually found in the Official Code of Georgia (which is Georgia's official law book, don't you know), the assumption is that the state left it at the discretion of the local law offices to enforce.
As unnecessary and hilariously zany as it may sound, readers can rest assured that it is an actual, enforceable law — however it was solely meant to be a vehicle to reinforce the city's image as "the poultry capital of the world." Even in 1961, the significance of Gainesville as the top producer of poultry was such that the city celebrated it with a commemorative, chicken-topped, monolithic monument. This was accompanied by the passing of Gainesville's quirky utensil-banning law.
Was the Georgia fried chicken law actually enforced?
Any aspiring outlaws planning to begin their criminal career by devouring fried chicken with their trusty fork and knife may want to switch gears — the law was strictly meant as a publicity stunt, and it was only enforced one time. In 2009, Louisianian Ginny Dietrick was "arrested" for violating the city ordinance on her 91st birthday. Thankfully, it was only a practical joke, arranged by Ginny's friend, a Gainesville resident. The tongue-in-cheek event was pulled off by Police Chief Frank Hooper, before she was quickly "pardoned" by Mayor Myrtle Figueras. However, Mayor Figueras did request that Ginny return and enjoy lots of the city's prized chicken.
In the spirit of honoring the law, there are some creative ways to transform fried chicken into delicious handhelds while avoiding greasy fingers. Although the ever-popular steamed bao buns are usually teamed with Korean fried chicken, folding the bun into a handheld provides a unique and delicious way to consume the Southern staple as well — especially if you sear the bao for an extra caramelized flavor. Going deeper into the "taco-esque" rabbit hole, the traditional tortilla can also be swapped for a blueberry pancake. The unconventional handheld will surprise you with its savoriness, while still being reminiscent of the classic fried chicken and waffles, and can be enjoyed any time of day.