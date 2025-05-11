The Hilariously Unnecessary Fried Chicken Law That Was Actually Passed In Georgia

Weird laws are nothing new, especially when it comes to the culinary industry. Every state has its odd food laws, and sometimes they make sense. Such is the case in Colorado, where it's illegal to drink and ride a horse, as they're considered a non-motorized vehicle (obviously). However Georgia has a particularly odd one that specifically prohibits eating fried chicken with a fork. The law finds its origin in Gainesville, Georgia, where it was passed back in 1961. Since it isn't actually found in the Official Code of Georgia (which is Georgia's official law book, don't you know), the assumption is that the state left it at the discretion of the local law offices to enforce.

As unnecessary and hilariously zany as it may sound, readers can rest assured that it is an actual, enforceable law — however it was solely meant to be a vehicle to reinforce the city's image as "the poultry capital of the world." Even in 1961, the significance of Gainesville as the top producer of poultry was such that the city celebrated it with a commemorative, chicken-topped, monolithic monument. This was accompanied by the passing of Gainesville's quirky utensil-banning law.