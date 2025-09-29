The Simple Yet Elevated Seasoning You'll Find At Most Brazilian Steakhouses

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barbecue in the U.S. generally features meats seasoned with spice rubs or slathered with sauce, leading to distinct regional styles like Texas, Carolina, Kansas City, and Memphis. Brazilian-style barbecue, or churrasco, on the other hand, keeps things far more basic.

Brazilian grill master and private chef Silvio Correa explained that the meat at Brazilian steakhouses is typically seasoned with just one simple, traditional ingredient. "In true Brazilian [barbecue] tradition, rock salt (sal grosso) is the essential seasoning. It enhances the natural flavor of the meat without masking it," Correa told Food Republic. Brazilians want to taste the smoky barbecue flavor as well, which they believe more seasonings can easily overpower.

Sal grosso is a large-grained sea salt harvested from the waters off Brazil's coast. It's made by allowing seawater to evaporate in the sun, leaving behind salt crystals that carry extra flavor from trace minerals like magnesium and calcium.

Correa emphasized that the timing of the salting is crucial: "Absolutely right before the steak hits the grill. If you salt it too early, it can start pulling out moisture. But when you do it just before grilling, it forms a beautiful crust and keeps the steak juicy inside." He also shared a personal technique: "I use beer in a spray bottle, usually a pilsner or lager, and lightly spray the meat while it cooks. It keeps the meat juicy and adds a subtle depth of flavor."