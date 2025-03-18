The Best Beef Cuts To Use For Chimichurri Steak

While skirt steak, flank steak, and hanger steak all complement chimichurri, each of them has its own characteristics. According to Richard Sandoval, skirt steak has a "bold beefy flavor with a loose grain that absorbs [the] marinade well." This beefy flavor is thanks to the high level of marbling that is present within skirt steak. Due to this marbling, chimichurri steak that's made with skirt steak is uniquely indulgent.

Flank steak, on the other hand, is known for having a milder, meaty flavor. It's a bit tougher than skirt steak and, because of this, proper preparation is key when making chimichurri steak with flank steak. As Sandoval noted, this cut is "leaner with a more uniform texture; [it] benefits from proper slicing." What he means is that, after cooking, it is very important to cut flank steak against the grain.

Finally, hanger steak, which is one of several underrated cuts of steak, boasts a very robust flavor. As Sandoval said, it has a unique "balance of tenderness and intense beefiness." If seared on a super hot charcoal grill, the savoriness of this cut really comes out. Ideally, you should sear all sides of this cylindrical-shaped cut before serving it. Remove it from the grill once the internal temperature reaches around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, all you have to do is let the steak rest before cutting and smothering it with chimichurri.