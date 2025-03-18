The Best Beef Cuts To Use For Chimichurri Steak
Nothing beats a succulent cut of grilled beef that's served alongside the bright, herbaceous taste and kick of spice that chimichurri provides. In South America, this dish is known as chimichurri steak and, while many cuts can be used to make it, there are a few that stand out. To learn more about which cuts of beef to use when making chimichurri steak, we interviewed Chef Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality, an internationally recognized Latin restaurant group. Sandoval told us that, when making chimichurri steak, his top choices are skirt steak, flank steak, and hanger steak.
Why would the renowned chef select these cuts of beef? Well, for several reasons. He explained, saying, "These cuts absorb the herbaceous, acidic chimichurri exceptionally well." Sandoval went on to add, "Their natural chewiness is softened by the sauce's acidity, creating the perfect balance." In other words, both the texture and flavor of these three steaks perfectly complement chimichurri.
How do these steaks differ?
While skirt steak, flank steak, and hanger steak all complement chimichurri, each of them has its own characteristics. According to Richard Sandoval, skirt steak has a "bold beefy flavor with a loose grain that absorbs [the] marinade well." This beefy flavor is thanks to the high level of marbling that is present within skirt steak. Due to this marbling, chimichurri steak that's made with skirt steak is uniquely indulgent.
Flank steak, on the other hand, is known for having a milder, meaty flavor. It's a bit tougher than skirt steak and, because of this, proper preparation is key when making chimichurri steak with flank steak. As Sandoval noted, this cut is "leaner with a more uniform texture; [it] benefits from proper slicing." What he means is that, after cooking, it is very important to cut flank steak against the grain.
Finally, hanger steak, which is one of several underrated cuts of steak, boasts a very robust flavor. As Sandoval said, it has a unique "balance of tenderness and intense beefiness." If seared on a super hot charcoal grill, the savoriness of this cut really comes out. Ideally, you should sear all sides of this cylindrical-shaped cut before serving it. Remove it from the grill once the internal temperature reaches around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, all you have to do is let the steak rest before cutting and smothering it with chimichurri.