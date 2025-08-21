Anthony Bourdain's Favorite BBQ Wasn't From Texas: The US State He Said Has 'The Best BBQ In The World'
In an eating career as globetrotting and expansive as any, Anthony Bourdain sampled just about every type of cuisine on the planet, including barbecue. As he often did, Bourdain let locals and reputation guide his travels for Season 2, Episode 7 of "A Cook's Tour," where he found what he called "some of the finest barbecue in this country" in Kansas City, Missouri (per YouTube).
Dining with Carolyn Wells, executive director of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, Bourdain visited a liquor store/gas station/barbecue joint hybrid called Oklahoma Joe's. There, he tried burnt ends, pork ribs, and Wells' favorite menu item — a Carolina pork sandwich topped with coleslaw and "Bubba sauce." But it wasn't until he met the "Baron of Barbecue," Paul Kirk, that he fully appreciated the greatness of Kansas City-style barbecue. Fourteen-hour smokes, $8,000 pits, and a lifetime of expertise all culminated in Bourdain declaring: "It's the best [barbecue] in Kansas City, which makes it the best [barbecue] in the world" (per Men's Health).
Much of what makes Kansas City barbecue unique boils down to one thing: variety. Every style of American barbecue has its strengths, but Kansas City blends them all into a practice as diverse as it is delicious. From using mixed wood smokes to tailoring methods for different kinds of meat, Kansas City barbecue has earned its glowing reputation.
What makes Kansas City barbecue unique?
Texan pitmasters smoke over low, wood coals. The Carolinas specialize in whole hog smokes that can feed an army. Kansas City took these regional quirks and combined them into a master class in smoking meat.
Unlike other states, Kansas City has no strict preference for what meats it smokes. Despite a history of cattle raising, its pitmasters work with everything from broiler chickens to pork shoulder. Arthur Bryant's, a Kansas City staple, even pioneered burnt ends, transforming what was once a cast-off part of brisket into one of the most sought-after barbecue delicacies. Regardless of the meat, most pitmasters use a mix of woods, always including a heavy dose of hickory for the perfect smoke ring and bark.
Kansas City barbecue sauce is thick and brown, with a molasses base that gives it a rich, sweet flavor. Balanced with black pepper and tomato, it has a tangy bite that cuts through the richness of fatty meats. While debates continue over how much sauce belongs on barbecue — or whether it belongs at all — this regional style is defined by it. The flavor doesn't stop with the sauce; seasonings go beyond the simple salt-and-pepper rubs of other regions, incorporating onion salt, cumin, and oregano for a bold, layered taste.