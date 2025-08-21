Anthony Bourdain's Favorite BBQ Wasn't From Texas: The US State He Said Has 'The Best BBQ In The World'

In an eating career as globetrotting and expansive as any, Anthony Bourdain sampled just about every type of cuisine on the planet, including barbecue. As he often did, Bourdain let locals and reputation guide his travels for Season 2, Episode 7 of "A Cook's Tour," where he found what he called "some of the finest barbecue in this country" in Kansas City, Missouri (per YouTube).

Dining with Carolyn Wells, executive director of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, Bourdain visited a liquor store/gas station/barbecue joint hybrid called Oklahoma Joe's. There, he tried burnt ends, pork ribs, and Wells' favorite menu item — a Carolina pork sandwich topped with coleslaw and "Bubba sauce." But it wasn't until he met the "Baron of Barbecue," Paul Kirk, that he fully appreciated the greatness of Kansas City-style barbecue. Fourteen-hour smokes, $8,000 pits, and a lifetime of expertise all culminated in Bourdain declaring: "It's the best [barbecue] in Kansas City, which makes it the best [barbecue] in the world" (per Men's Health).

Much of what makes Kansas City barbecue unique boils down to one thing: variety. Every style of American barbecue has its strengths, but Kansas City blends them all into a practice as diverse as it is delicious. From using mixed wood smokes to tailoring methods for different kinds of meat, Kansas City barbecue has earned its glowing reputation.