All You Need Is 3 Canned Ingredients For Shortcut Chicken Pot Pie Filling

A classic savory pie is cozy, warm, creamy, and downright delicious — and if you want to make chicken pot pie effortlessly at home, the three key ingredients to add to your cart on your next grocery trip are a can of condensed cream of chicken soup, canned chicken breast, and a can of mixed vegetables. Combining these three elements creates a shortcut pot pie filling that hits all the marks without the prep work.

As for ratios, you'll want to use approximately two 10-ounce cans of condensed soup for every 5 ounces of chicken. For veggies, you can generally fold in as many as you prefer. Most recipes call for somewhere around two cups or one 16-ounce frozen package, but remember that there are no steadfast rules. If you prefer a heartier, protein-rich take, stir in a larger quantity of chicken. Alternatively, a saucier pot pie may be up your alley; if so, incorporate an extra can of creamy condensed soup. You could even swap the canned chicken for shredded leftover rotisserie chicken or use frozen mixed veggies instead of canned if that's what you have at home.

After thoroughly combining all the ingredients, place the mixture in a crust-lined pan and bake until the crust is golden brown. Voilà — a shortcut chicken pot pie that skimps on time but not on taste!