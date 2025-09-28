One Of The Best Burgers Keith Lee Has Ever Had Is Located At This LA Restaurant

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee has more than 17 million followers, and a high rating from the prominent influencer can make a restaurant go viral overnight. One LA burger spot experienced what's been called the "Keith Lee effect" firsthand in October 2023 when he proclaimed its burger not only the best in the California city, but among the best period. The morning after Lee posted his TikTok review for Easy Street Burgers, one of the only Lee-approved restaurants in LA, 50 people were already lined up an hour before opening time.

Lee sampled a double original burger, which is topped with cheese, pickles, and Easy Street's wild sauce. He gave it a 10, raving that it was the best burger he'd ever had. The eatery makes smash burgers, which differ from regular burgers; the patties are pressed really thin, creating crispy edges while the meat remains juicy. The thin, lacy edges were one of the things Lee praised most, and he also liked that the burger was well seasoned. He further noted the crunchy pickles, the soft potato bun, and the bit of spiciness in the sauce.

Lee also tried a bacon double cheeseburger with grilled onions and complimented the smoky sweetness the bacon brought to the burger. He gave it a 10 as well, saying he'd only given two 10s to a restaurant twice before. A cheeseburger with jalapeños got a still high 9.2, with Lee saying the spicy peppers take away from the burger itself, which he declared the "star of the show."