Give Your Baked Spaghetti A Creamy Finish With This Classic Sauce

A traditional Italian alfredo sauce contains mostly butter and parmesan, but the version most Americans now know and love usually includes some heavy cream. Either version can be great on a tossed fettuccini alfredo, but in a baked spaghetti dish, you're going to want to go with a cream or milk-based sauce that has plenty of moisture for your noodles to soak up. Making this creamy American alfredo sauce at home is fairly simple, but sometimes jarred is the way to go.

If you're looking for an alfredo fix for busy nights, jarred options are also a brilliant alternative, and work great in a baked spaghetti. Among store-bought sauces, according to our carefully tested alfredo rankings, Rao's Homemade Alfredo comes out on top. But there are plenty of great options — Bertolli and Classico both deliver a rich flavor at a gentler price point, while Newman's Own offers a lighter take. Generally, if you want a sauce that tastes homemade, look for ingredients you could have in your pantry — butter, milk, and real cheese should be near the top of the list.

And with any of these options, you can always upgrade that jarred alfredo with a whirl of pesto or roasted garlic and shallot. Try reducing a thin sauce to amp up the flavor and caramelization — or even add a splash of leftover marinara for depth. In fact, don't shy away from using a fifty-fifty mix of alfredo and another pasta sauce in your spaghetti bake; it's a great way to use up those half-empty jars in your fridge in a way that is delicious rather than desperate.