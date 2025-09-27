Tuna Salad Gets A Glow-Up Thanks To This Bold Dressing

Tuna salad is a comfort food you can go to when you need something quick and reliable that people will love. I've paired nothing more than a pack of saltines with my tuna salad, and I've been good to go. It's also perfect as leftovers, which gives it extra bonus points from my perspective. When you do start trying to think of simple ways to take tuna salad to the next level, there are a lot of possibilities, particularly when it comes to the sauce (is mayo a sauce, though?) you use to hold things together. An interesting and tasty addition to incorporate into your tuna salad is green goddess dressing, which has a lot of tasty ways to boost its flavor as well. Adding it to the mix changes the mood completely, because the dressing arrives with a garden's worth of aromatics.

Classic versions blend parsley, tarragon, chives, lemon juice, garlic, and a creamy base of mayonnaise, yogurt, or sour cream; some cooks fold in a touch of anchovy for quiet umami and a more savory finish. The herbs provide lift and freshness, the citrus sharpens the edges, and the creamy element binds everything so the tuna stays moist without turning heavy. Using lemon zest along with the juice intensifies the aroma, and adding a small splash of olive oil rounds the texture and gives the mixture a supple sheen. Cracked pepper and a light pinch of salt balance the briny notes that canned tuna naturally brings, and a squeeze of extra lemon at the end tightens the finish. It's complete on its own and equally ready to sit beside crisp vegetables, ripe tomatoes, or a chilled glass of something citrusy.