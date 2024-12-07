A Spoon Is The Key To Differentiating Condiments From Sauces

From a traditional bottle of ketchup to the versatile bang bang sauce and all the different kinds of mustard, there is no shortage of tasty spreads to dress, dip, and drizzle onto your favorite entree. But how exactly are each of these substances categorized — condiment, sauce, or dip? While many people may assume the terms are interchangeable, the definitions for each — and what foods fall under them — remain a hotly contested topic.

An editor for Refinery29 shared their friend's philosophy that attempts to make sense of this debate, dubbing it "Nelson's Spoon Theory" after the theorist herself, Lily Nelson. This theory posits that a spoon determines whether a substance is a condiment. If it is not traditionally handled with a spoon, it qualifies as a condiment. If it can be scooped or spread with a spoon, it falls under either the sauce or dip category.

By this logic, most items dispensed from a bottle or tube — like ketchup, relish, soy sauce, and barbecue sauce — are considered condiments, as a spoon likely cannot fit through the top of a squeezable container. This definition does not, however, account for larger containers of these items, which might allow for scooping. While the spoon theory initially seems to hold some weight, deeper analysis raises more questions than answers.