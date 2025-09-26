The Once-Popular '90s Italian Chain That's Sadly Disappearing (And It's Not Olive Garden)

It's been a tough battlefield for dining brands since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out many establishments and left others wounded. Buffet restaurants, built on a very non-social-distancing model, were hit especially hard, like the Old Country Buffet chain, which didn't survive the pandemic. A once-thriving Italian restaurant chain, Buca di Beppo, also suffered fallout from the pandemic that it hasn't recovered from, and its restaurants are steadily disappearing.

It seems serving up delicious food isn't enough to keep a restaurant chain thriving. Buca di Beppo's menu is full of hearty, comforting, traditional Italian fare. Its offerings range from classics like spaghetti with meatballs, lasagna, fettuccini Alfredo, and pizza to dishes such as salmon Sorrento, eggplant parmigiana, chicken cannelloni, and shrimp fra diavolo. The atmosphere is old-school Italian verging on stereotypical, with red-and-white checkered tablecloths, framed vintage Italian images crowding the walls, Italian music wafting through the space (with some Dean Martin mixed in for good measure), and themed rooms that include a reservable dining area paying homage to the Catholic Pope. The restaurants even play recordings of men and women speaking Italian in the bathrooms.

Despite its realistically authentic atmosphere and excellent food, Buca di Beppo was among numerous restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2024. That year, it also shuttered more than 20% of its locations. At its peak, Buca had more than 90 operating restaurants. As of September 2025, only 40 remain.