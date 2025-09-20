Candy Corn's Original Name Is Straight From The Farm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candy corn has been around since the late 1800s, but it wasn't always known by that name. In fact, the candy was originally named "chicken feed" because at the time, agriculture was one of the main industries in the nation, and a number of candies were crafted in shapes related to farming.

The tri-colored candy was the brainchild of George Renninger of the Wunderle Candy Company in Pennsylvania. However, the company produced it for only a short time before it was bought by the Goelitz Company (which ultimately became the well-known Jelly Belly Candy Company). However, the name stuck around until about halfway through the 1900s, when it evolved into candy corn, a name intended to create wider appeal as the country had departed from being a largely agrarian society.

While Jelly Belly Candy Company may be making the original recipe, there are a number of brands that make the candy, too. And while you can stick with the original candy corn flavors, which incorporate vanilla, fondant, and marshmallow, you can also find other variations like Brach's chocolatey version or sweet and sour Nerds that even incorporate a candy shell for added texture. Or, for a wide variety of flavors, you can try Fruidles in flavors that range from blackberry cobbler to s'mores or caramel apple, and more.