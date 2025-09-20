Candy Corn's Original Name Is Straight From The Farm
Candy corn has been around since the late 1800s, but it wasn't always known by that name. In fact, the candy was originally named "chicken feed" because at the time, agriculture was one of the main industries in the nation, and a number of candies were crafted in shapes related to farming.
The tri-colored candy was the brainchild of George Renninger of the Wunderle Candy Company in Pennsylvania. However, the company produced it for only a short time before it was bought by the Goelitz Company (which ultimately became the well-known Jelly Belly Candy Company). However, the name stuck around until about halfway through the 1900s, when it evolved into candy corn, a name intended to create wider appeal as the country had departed from being a largely agrarian society.
While Jelly Belly Candy Company may be making the original recipe, there are a number of brands that make the candy, too. And while you can stick with the original candy corn flavors, which incorporate vanilla, fondant, and marshmallow, you can also find other variations like Brach's chocolatey version or sweet and sour Nerds that even incorporate a candy shell for added texture. Or, for a wide variety of flavors, you can try Fruidles in flavors that range from blackberry cobbler to s'mores or caramel apple, and more.
How to make the most of candy corn during spooky season
If you're a fan of candy corn, you may eat it year-round straight from the bag. But if you're looking for ways to incorporate it into other treats for parties or snacking, there's no shortage of ways to do it. One of the easiest is to toss them into your favorite trail mix or Chex mix for a pop of color and a contrast in texture. Or, fold them into dough to make candy corn cookies. You can also incorporate them into brownies, cheesecake, pancakes, or waffles by mixing them into the batter or using them as garnish. And if you're a chocolate fan, you can stir them into white or dark chocolate and make a fun and festive bark.
For parties, use the multicolored candy to create a dessert-style take on a charcuterie board. Arrange them alongside other types of seasonal sweets or offer an array of different flavored candy corn. And if you're serving cupcakes or ice cream at your spooky celebration, candy corn makes for the perfect topping.
Finally, consider pairing the iconic Halloween candy with drinks. Sparkling wine is a perfect pairing, but Chardonnay works, too. Or, pair it with liquor and liqueurs with similar flavors — vanilla vodka or Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur both work well. And don't forget to garnish with the colorful candies on the rim or in the drink.