Super Easy Rice Pudding Starts With One Canned Ingredient
Rice pudding is a classic dessert for a reason. It's as comforting as it is delicious, after all — yet even a simple four-ingredient chocolate rice pudding takes a good deal of time to make. You have to watch the rice, stir to release starch to ensure the dish is creamy, and let it all cook down slowly. To find out if there's a good shortcut you can take, Food Republic spoke to Trung Vu, chef-instructor of Pastry and Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. He told us, "Sweetened condensed milk works well as a base for rice pudding compared to regular milk or cream for several reasons."
Vu continued, "Since sweetened condensed milk already has a creamy texture, it can be cooked quickly with any pre-cooked rice, short or long grain, to mimic the texture of a long-simmering rice pudding." This hack also cuts down on the need for adding eggs as a thickener, which, as Vu notes, can easily go awry: "Done improperly, overheating can lead to a scrambled egg texture inside your pudding." No one wants a lumpy pudding!
And that's not all — condensed milk can heighten not just the texture but also the flavor of your rice pudding. "Since condensed milk has less water and more milk solids than regular milk, it can produce more caramel-like notes when cooked," said Vu. He noted that if you think about it, cooking condensed milk is how caramel delight dulce de leche is made.
Adjust your rice pudding to achieve creamy perfection
There are some small adjustments to consider when using different ingredients in your rice pudding. Trung Vu explained that you shouldn't just swap in the condensed milk willy nilly, but also decrease the cooking time. Otherwise, he said that you run the risk of everything burning. In a standard rice pudding recipe, you should still let the milk first boil and then lower the heat, but with condensed milk, you will have pudding ready to serve up after as little as five minutes of simmering.
If you're not opposed to some stirring and simmering, there are several other milk alternatives that also render a creamy, delightful rice pudding. A vegan pumpkin pecan rice pudding relies on almond milk instead of standard dairy milk, sweetened with maple syrup and enriched with pumpkin puree for a cozy seasonal twist. Similarly, a black rice pudding recipe, popular in Southeast Asia from Thailand to China, usually derives its rich creaminess from coconut milk. Just keep in mind to adjust your recipe not just to the texture of the milk, but also of the rice – basmati is the best for a maximally al dente pudding, but it may take longer to cook than short-grain rice, which gives a creamy texture.
And depending on what milk or milk substitute you go for and which kind of rice, you can choose the best toppings and accouterments accordingly. For a condensed milk pudding, Vu suggested, "Try additions like the zest of a lemon or orange (or both for some brightness), vanilla, warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, dried fruit such as cranberries or golden raisins, or a drizzle of dulce de leche." For puddings with a coconut milk base, think mango, coconut flakes, or even a scattering of sesame seeds for a traditional and delightful pairing. For rice puddings with an almond milk base, go for saffron, almonds or pistachios, and agave nectar to underline its nutty character.