Super Easy Rice Pudding Starts With One Canned Ingredient

Rice pudding is a classic dessert for a reason. It's as comforting as it is delicious, after all — yet even a simple four-ingredient chocolate rice pudding takes a good deal of time to make. You have to watch the rice, stir to release starch to ensure the dish is creamy, and let it all cook down slowly. To find out if there's a good shortcut you can take, Food Republic spoke to Trung Vu, chef-instructor of Pastry and Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. He told us, "Sweetened condensed milk works well as a base for rice pudding compared to regular milk or cream for several reasons."

Vu continued, "Since sweetened condensed milk already has a creamy texture, it can be cooked quickly with any pre-cooked rice, short or long grain, to mimic the texture of a long-simmering rice pudding." This hack also cuts down on the need for adding eggs as a thickener, which, as Vu notes, can easily go awry: "Done improperly, overheating can lead to a scrambled egg texture inside your pudding." No one wants a lumpy pudding!

And that's not all — condensed milk can heighten not just the texture but also the flavor of your rice pudding. "Since condensed milk has less water and more milk solids than regular milk, it can produce more caramel-like notes when cooked," said Vu. He noted that if you think about it, cooking condensed milk is how caramel delight dulce de leche is made.