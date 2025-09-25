Why Lead Keeps Showing Up In Cinnamon

Whether you use cinnamon as an unexpected spice to elevate beef stew, or in a classic batch of from-scratch cinnamon rolls, it's important to know that while it may be one of your favorite pantry staples, a trend of lead showing up in some powders means consumers should be aware of a potential health risk. In 2023, the FDA launched an investigation into why various recalled brands of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products contained elevated lead levels. In March 2024, it discovered six distributors with products containing dangerous levels, and as of September 2025, it has added additional products, all of which can be found on its website. Across the pond, the European Union has also found cinnamon safety issues, including non-compliance with maximum allowed lead levels.

But why do ground cinnamon products seem to carry so much lead? It has a lot to do with the environment, and the fact that there are no federal limits in the United States on how much heavy metal a spice can contain (New York is currently the only state that does). Lead can enter food through various channels, such as growing and processing conditions. For example, it's been found that leaded gasoline can seep into the soil, which can affect the bark of a cinnamon tree. It's also a naturally occurring element in the Earth's crust, so the potential is always there. Additionally, it's most commonly grown in countries that may have fewer regulations, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Vietnam.