A Dozen Cinnamon Powders Were Found To Contain Alarming Lead Levels

Food safety scientists at Consumer Reports have discovered that 12 ground cinnamon products currently on the market contain unsafe levels of lead. Consumers who ingest even a small quantity of ground cinnamon from one of these dozen brands are at a high risk of lead exposure which can lead to uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous health symptoms such as lead toxicity.

Consumer Reports released the names of the 12 cinnamon powder products with high amounts of lead: Badia cinnamon powder, BaiLiFeng five spice powder, Bowl & Basket ground cinnamon, Deep cinnamon Powder, EGN cinnamon powder, Mimi's Products ground cinnamon, Paras cinnamon powder, Rani Brand ground cinnamon, Spicy King five spices powder, Three Rivers cinnamon stick powder, Yu Yee Brand five spice powder, and Zara Foods cinnamon powder. Food safety specialists recommend that consumers stop the use of these products immediately and throw them away if they are discovered in the home — just as they did with lead-contaminated Lunchables.

Luckily, these same tests from Consumer Reports also concluded that certain cinnamon products, including the 365 Whole Foods Market brand, were found to have extremely low levels of lead that are safe to consume — so there is still a possibility that bakers can make their homemade cinnamon rolls from scratch without any worry of lead exposure.