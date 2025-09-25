The Unexpected Boozy Ingredient You Should Add To Salt

You'd be hard pressed to find a recipe that doesn't call for at least a pinch of salt — and for good reason. Salt is the powerhouse of the spice world, amplifying flavors in everything from savory dinners to sweet desserts. With more than 16 varieties of salt, each with its own flavor profile and purpose, why not go one step further and make your own blend using red wine?

That's right — that half-empty bottle of cab on the counter isn't just for sipping; it can actually transform plain salt into a rich, flavorful addition to your dinner. The process is simple: Mix equal parts salt and wine in a bowl and let sit for at least an hour, or overnight to get maximum flavor infusion. Then, strain the excess liquid with a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth, resulting in salt with a wet sand texture and beautiful crimson color. Add other seasonings if you'd like — such as black pepper and dried herbs — and spread it on a baking sheet to dry in the oven at 125 degrees Fahrenheit (or whatever your oven's lowest setting is). Alternatively, allow the mixture to air dry (although this will take much longer). Store in an airtight jar and sprinkle whenever you want a subtle hit of savory, wine-kissed flavor.