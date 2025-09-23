Make Chicken Breast The Italian Way With One Cutting Method

Chicken breast can be a beautiful protein — emphasis on can. Handle it wrong, and things go south fast; flavor will undoubtedly be your greatest challenge. Without the right seasoning, it risks becoming one of the blandest foods on the planet.

That's where a little Italian technique comes in, and the way you cut it can make all the difference. Having lived in Italy for over a decade, I can attest to the fact that chicken cutlets are practically a way of life, and my experience is particularly in southern Italy, in the Calabria region. They show up at home, in restaurants, and in countless regional variations, always delivering comfort and flavor. You'd be amazed at just how handy chicken cutlets can be, especially in the hands of an Italian. And the first step to making them correctly starts with how you cut the chicken breast.

Instead of cooking the breast whole, Italians cut it in half vertically, creating thin, even cutlets, and they often pound them flatter from there. This method has two big advantages: it ensures the meat cooks quickly and evenly, and it gives more surface area for breadcrumbs to cling to. Once you've got your cutlets all cut up and ready to go, the traditional prep is simple but perfect — dredge them in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs (for crispiness, though you can go without them, but it won't be as good!), pan-fry until golden, and serve. You'll end up with juicy chicken wrapped in a crispy, flavorful crust that feels just as at home next to a salad as it does tucked into a wrap.