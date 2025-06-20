No Breadcrumbs, No Problem: Coat Fried Chicken In This Salty Snack

Have you ever been in the mood for fried chicken only to realize that you ran out of breadcrumbs? Before you run to the store, we may have a solution for you. Since we've already learned that you can make crispy chicken cutlets without breadcrumbs, we wanted to get more intel on exactly what we can coat fried chicken in. After all, it's important that it still maintains a beautiful crunch. When we spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, we found out that there's one classic snack that he recommends for this very purpose: saltine crackers.

According to Littley, crushed saltines are an easy way to fry chicken with a pantry staple you likely already have on hand. "They're light, crisp, and already salted, which brings a deeper flavor without needing to add as much seasoning," Littley said. Additionally, he mentioned that their irregular texture helps to give fried chicken a unique crunch that's hard to achieve by using any other kind of coating. "Kind of like a hybrid between a flour dredge and a panko crust."