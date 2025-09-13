Replace These Kitchen Items Weekly, According To Martha Stewart

As much as the kitchen is a space for creativity and function, it is also a high-risk area for harmful bacteria. One big culprit of this is the humble dish towel, which makes sense given that its whole job is to get wet and clean other surfaces. According to Martha Stewart, these items should be on a steady weekly rotation, getting replaced and washed after no more than a week of use, per Food & Wine. This is because the absorbent nature of dish towels locks in moisture but also provides a breeding ground for germs, which can easily transfer between surfaces.

Dish towels come in varied, affordable sets, making this chore a little less daunting. Most households could probably get away with using two towels per week, so one full set should keep you in good stead. It's an industry standard in restaurants to use multiple dishcloths in favor of oven mitts given the ease of movement they afford the user; this advice may resonate with some home chefs who are constantly on the move. That said, when all your dish towels look the same, you may forget how long a towel has been in use, especially if you don't have a set laundry day. In this case, you may benefit more from a multicolored pack of towels, so you can assign one color to each week of the month.