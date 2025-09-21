Why Are English Cucumbers Always Wrapped In Plastic?

In an era when everyone's trying to cut down on single-use plastic — from substituting plastic wrap for beeswax wrap to using plastic utensil etiquette for takeout orders — one item at the grocery store stubbornly resists: Shrink-wrapped English cucumbers. But the reason why goes beyond aesthetics or convenience, and has everything to do with freshness and longevity.

Unlike oranges with their thick peels or onions with their layers of papery skin, English cucumbers don't have much armor to protect their moist, crunchy interior. In fact, you could probably scrape their green outer skin off with just a fingernail. That makes them especially vulnerable once they're harvested, packaged, shipped, and finally stacked at the grocery store, where dozens of shoppers pick them up and put them back. Without a barrier, they bruise, dehydrate, and spoil quickly.

Plastic wrap, then, becomes a cucumber's lifeline. It helps shield cucumbers from nicks and scrapes, slows oxygen and bacteria from creeping in, and locks in their moisture. Considering cucumbers are one of the best fruits for hydration, this step is crucial. Without it, they'd shrivel and soften long before they hit your cutting board. Instead, they can stay crisp and fresh for days (or even weeks) longer than they would on their own.