Why Are English Cucumbers Always Wrapped In Plastic?
In an era when everyone's trying to cut down on single-use plastic — from substituting plastic wrap for beeswax wrap to using plastic utensil etiquette for takeout orders — one item at the grocery store stubbornly resists: Shrink-wrapped English cucumbers. But the reason why goes beyond aesthetics or convenience, and has everything to do with freshness and longevity.
Unlike oranges with their thick peels or onions with their layers of papery skin, English cucumbers don't have much armor to protect their moist, crunchy interior. In fact, you could probably scrape their green outer skin off with just a fingernail. That makes them especially vulnerable once they're harvested, packaged, shipped, and finally stacked at the grocery store, where dozens of shoppers pick them up and put them back. Without a barrier, they bruise, dehydrate, and spoil quickly.
Plastic wrap, then, becomes a cucumber's lifeline. It helps shield cucumbers from nicks and scrapes, slows oxygen and bacteria from creeping in, and locks in their moisture. Considering cucumbers are one of the best fruits for hydration, this step is crucial. Without it, they'd shrivel and soften long before they hit your cutting board. Instead, they can stay crisp and fresh for days (or even weeks) longer than they would on their own.
How to keep your cucumbers fresh
Even with their plastic wrap armor, cucumbers don't last forever. If you're not planning on using them right away, your best bet is to leave them wrapped and stash them in the fridge. Because cucumbers are sensitive to the cold, they actually keep better on the top shelf or the side doors, which tend to be the warmest parts of the fridge. Stored this way, they'll usually hold up for four to seven days, although their shelf life ultimately depends on how fresh they were when you bought them.
If you've thrown away the plastic packaging, wash your cucumber, pat it dry, and wrap it in a paper towel to absorb excess moisture. Then slip it into a partially open plastic bag to allow airflow and prevent sogginess. If you've already cut into it, time is even more limited. Wrap the leftover half or slices in a damp paper towel, tuck them into an airtight container, and aim to finish them within a couple of days before they lose their snap.
And don't toss extras if you overbought. Cucumbers freeze surprisingly well — though the texture changes, making them better suited for smoothies than salads. Just slice into rounds, freeze on a baking sheet until firm, and transfer to a freezer bag for quick grab-and-go use later.