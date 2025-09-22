The Best Drink For Spicy Wings Isn't Water Or Milk, According To Hot Ones' Sean Evans

While beer is Sean Evans' solution for spice, unfortunately not every brew is going to help cool down your wings or Nashville hot chicken. In fact, some beers can actually make the heat feel worse.

The heat from spicy foods comes from chemical compounds or irritants such as capsaicin, which latch onto receptors on the tongue. The only way to help relieve the spice, then, is to 'wash away' these compounds by having them bind to something else. Capsaicin, found in chili peppers, is hydrophobic — meaning it doesn't mix with water — so water or water-based drinks like most beers won't do much to wash it away. On top of that, the alcohol in beer can activate the same pain receptors as spice, while bitter flavors (hello, IPAs) can intensify the burn rather than soothe it.

That doesn't mean beer is off-limits for spice, and hey — if Sean Evans makes it work, maybe so can you. To ensure you get the highest chance of a cooling benefit, just be sure to avoid high ABV beers like IPAs and hazy IPAs and instead choose brews with a high residual sugar, like amber or brown ales. Their sweetness and richness can slightly counteract some of the heat, or at least decrease the perception of pain.