The Best Drink For Spicy Wings Isn't Water Or Milk, According To Hot Ones' Sean Evans
Spicy food is a counterintuitive thing: why do we love eating food that makes our eyes water and our mouths go numb? While the perfect level of spice can enhance flavor, going over the top can turn your meal experience from thrilling to overwhelming fast. Sean Evans, host of "Hot Ones," has spent years navigating the fiery world of wings with celebrity guests, and he knows a thing or two about keeping the heat in check. While some may reach for milk or cold water (which can actually make spicy sensations worse), Evans shared in an exclusive interview that his go-to drink for spicy wings is a cold beer. "I always like when [guests request a beer] because I'm like, this does work the best," he said. "It also turns the shoot into a little party, in a way."
It's a classic combo for a reason. A cold beer not only pairs well with the savory, spicy flavors of wings but can also help tame the burn. The cold temperature can temporarily soothe the heat on your tongue, and if it's icy enough, it can even numb your taste buds.
Why not all beers are great for spice
While beer is Sean Evans' solution for spice, unfortunately not every brew is going to help cool down your wings or Nashville hot chicken. In fact, some beers can actually make the heat feel worse.
The heat from spicy foods comes from chemical compounds or irritants such as capsaicin, which latch onto receptors on the tongue. The only way to help relieve the spice, then, is to 'wash away' these compounds by having them bind to something else. Capsaicin, found in chili peppers, is hydrophobic — meaning it doesn't mix with water — so water or water-based drinks like most beers won't do much to wash it away. On top of that, the alcohol in beer can activate the same pain receptors as spice, while bitter flavors (hello, IPAs) can intensify the burn rather than soothe it.
That doesn't mean beer is off-limits for spice, and hey — if Sean Evans makes it work, maybe so can you. To ensure you get the highest chance of a cooling benefit, just be sure to avoid high ABV beers like IPAs and hazy IPAs and instead choose brews with a high residual sugar, like amber or brown ales. Their sweetness and richness can slightly counteract some of the heat, or at least decrease the perception of pain.